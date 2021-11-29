x

US Fish & Wildlife Service conducts controlled burn near Port Isabel

5 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, November 29 2021 Nov 29, 2021 November 29, 2021 4:21 PM November 29, 2021 in News - Local

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting a controlled burn at the Bahia Grande Unit near Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, the Brownsville Fire Department announced Monday afternoon. 

The prescribed fire, also known as a prescribed burn or controlled burn, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts that helps restore health to ecosystems, according to the fire department. 

The prescribed fires helps surrounding communities by:

  • •Safely reducing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs and trees
  • •Encouraging the new growth of native vegetation
  • •Maintaining the many plant and animal species whose habitats depend on periodic fire

