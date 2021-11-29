US Fish & Wildlife Service conducts controlled burn near Port Isabel
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting a controlled burn at the Bahia Grande Unit near Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, the Brownsville Fire Department announced Monday afternoon.
The prescribed fire, also known as a prescribed burn or controlled burn, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts that helps restore health to ecosystems, according to the fire department.
The prescribed fires helps surrounding communities by:
- •Safely reducing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs and trees
- •Encouraging the new growth of native vegetation
- •Maintaining the many plant and animal species whose habitats depend on periodic fire