US Fish & Wildlife Service conducts controlled burn near Port Isabel

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting a controlled burn at the Bahia Grande Unit near Port Isabel and Laguna Vista, the Brownsville Fire Department announced Monday afternoon.

The prescribed fire, also known as a prescribed burn or controlled burn, refers to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts that helps restore health to ecosystems, according to the fire department.

The prescribed fires helps surrounding communities by: