US Muslims try to balance Eid rituals with virus concerns

By MARIAM FAM

Associated Press

With no congregational prayers or family gatherings, Salsabiel Mujovic has been worried that this year’s Eid al-Fitr celebration will pale. Still, she’s determined to bring home holiday cheer amid the coronavirus gloom. Her family is praying at home and her kids are decorating cookies for Eid in a virtual gathering. Like Mujovic, many Muslims in America are navigating balancing religious and social rituals with concerns over the virus as they look for ways to capture the Eid spirit this weekend. “Growing up, I always loved Eid," Mujovic says of the Islamic holiday. "It’s like a Christmas for a Muslim.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.