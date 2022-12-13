US Postal Service asking community to participate in Operation Santa

Mail rooms across the country are hard at work making sure our packages get to where they need to go in time for Christmas.

The US Postal Service wants people to become one of Santa's helper.

Operation Santa has been going on for more than 100 years. The idea is to adopt a child's letter to Santa, and help make their wish come true.

Thousands of letters to Santa come in every year.

All the letters that come in are carefully reviewed, and then they are scanned in to the USPS operation Santa website so that people can read them and decide which one they will take on and help fill their Christmas wish list.

"We just want to make sure that everyone is festive and have the items that they want to have and not be left out for the holidays," USPS Strategic Communication Specialist Nikki Johnson said.

If you want to help out a child or a family this Christmas, there is still time.

The last day to adopt one of the many letters to Santa and ship your gift will be December 19.

Click here for more information.