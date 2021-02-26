US Rep Filemon Vela announces $4.3 million grant awarded to South Texas airports

KRGV FILE PHOTO

In a news release U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville announced that $4.3 million in grant funding has been awarded to several airports located in Texas' 34th congressional district by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Friday.

The following airports have received funds for COVID-19 relief:

• Valley International Airport: $2,833,427

Valley International Airport: $2,833,427 • The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport: $1,524,594

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport: $1,524,594 • Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport: $13,000

Port Isabel-Cameron County Airport: $13,000 • Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport: $13,000

Weslaco Mid-Valley Airport: $13,000 • Beeville Municipal Airport: $9,000

Beeville Municipal Airport: $9,000 • Kenedy Regional Airport: $9,000

Kenedy Regional Airport: $9,000 • Kleberg County Airport: $9,000

According to the news release the FAA funds are part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).

"For nearly a year, airports have suffered substantial revenue losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Vela said in a press release. “It is important that they receive this much needed assistance to ease the financial burden they have endured."

Vela said the funds will be used to provide resources needed for travelers to have safe and sanitary travel experiences.