USDA grant to help Valley couple give farming lessons

A Harlingen farmer family is making it easy for others to get started farming even if you have no land, no experience or no equipment.

"You can make a living from farming, you don't have to have a thousand acres to do good at farming," Yahweh All Natural Farm and Garden Owner Saul Padilla said.

Saul and Diana Padilla want to show others how to become farmers.

Their operation started as 15 acres in Harlingen 12 years ago, now it's grown to 75 acres. Their goal is to help others do the same.

"How can we help you get into this industry? It's a good opportunity right now to get into it. There is a lot of demand," Diana said.

The Padilla's secured a $7.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will go towards training others and allowing them plots to start growing.

According to Diana, there's money to be made right now in the industry. 20 feet by 20 feet and 50 feet by 50 feet plots are available for aspiring farmers.

There's a variety of crops and even animals to care for.

"You can get goats, milk your goats, you can make cheese, ice cream, butter, soap," Diana said.

There will be plots available in Harlingen, Donna, Mission and even other parts of Texas.

For more information, contact Hope for Small Farm Sustainability at 956-412-4916 or email at foodconnectors@hopeforsfs.org.

They are also located at 19833 Morris Road in Harlingen.

Watch the video above for the full story.