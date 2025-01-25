UTRGV baseball holds first official practice for 2025 season

The UTRGV Vaqueros baseball team is officially on the practice field in preparation for the 2025 season.

The Vaqueros are looking to come back strong this year after an up and down 2024 season. The team finished with a 29-25 record on the year, paired with a 15-15 mark in conference play.

"We've gotta get consistent at putting together a full season," UTRGV baseball head coach Derek Matlock said on Friday. "Being healthy, and guys performing at the ability that they're capable of performing. If they do that we have a great team."

Coach Matlock is excited about this year's group, offering high praise in terms of what they're capable of on the diamond this year.

"This is the most athletic team... we will set a school record for stolen bases," Matlock said. "We'll have guys that break single season records. At least climb in the top five... We're fired up about that."

The Vaqueros first series of the season starts on February 14th in Edinburg against Southern Illinois.