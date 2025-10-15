UTRGV football gears up for big matchup against #18 Lamar

UTRGV football is back in action. The Vaqueros are at the halfway point of their inaugural season. Six games down, six to go.

Head coach Travis Bush emphasized health as a key focus for the team during practice sessions in the back half of the season.

"You know you get this late in the year, everybody's banged up and so you start trimming some things, you don't practice as long. Tomorrow will be shorter." Coach Bush said on Tuesday. "Getting into mid-October, mid-November, it's about staying fresh and being as healthy as you can be on Saturday."

The Vaqueros are coming off their bye week, hopeful that a week of rest will prepare them for their toughest test yet. UTRGV football hits the road once more this weekend as they compete in their third conference game. They matchup against #18 Lamar, looking for yet another statement win.

"Got a great opportunity, first ranked opponent that we're going to face in program history so again good challenge but great opportunity."

The Lamar Cardinals are 5-1 this season and undefeated at home, just the same as the Vaqueros. In the latest FCS Coaches Poll, Lamar ranks 18th in the nation. That makes them the top-ranked Southland Conference team, with Stephen F. Austin being the only other SLC school to crack the Top 25 in the latest poll.

"Really great offense, really good quarterback, they got a really good defense as well," UTRGV redshirt senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger said when asked about Lamar. "They're ranked 18 in the country, so I mean this is a really good team, a really good defense and it's going to be a great challenge."

"Lamar is doing a fantastic job... they're well coached, they're fundamentally sound on all three phases," Coach Bush added. "So, let's go see how we stack up with a top 20 team in the country."

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 3:00 p.m. in Beaumont. Stick with Channel 5 Sports for coverage of the game.