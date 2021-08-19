UTRGV gearing up for new semester
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has implemented safety protocols to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks before the first day of class next week.
During the university's move-in day Thursday, students were asked to remain in their vehicles while waiting to receive the keys to their dorms.
School officials say single and double-occupancy rooms are available for students.
Though masks are not required in residential halls or on campus, UTRGV officials say they're encouraging everyone to wear one.
In-person and online classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
More News
News Video
-
Local organization continues helping Afghanistan veterans adjust to civilian life
-
Local cardiologists discusses shockwave treatment as alternative to open heart surgery
-
UTRGV gearing up for new semester
-
La Feria family loses home in house fire
-
Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings