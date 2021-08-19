x

UTRGV gearing up for new semester

Thursday, August 19 2021
By: Issmar Ventura

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has implemented safety protocols to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks before the first day of class next week. 

During the university's move-in day Thursday, students were asked to remain in their vehicles while waiting to receive the keys to their dorms. 

School officials say single and double-occupancy rooms are available for students.

Though masks are not required in residential halls or on campus, UTRGV officials say they're encouraging everyone to wear one. 

In-person and online classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.

