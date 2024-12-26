UTRGV health expert provides tips on staying healthy during the holidays

Many of us will be eating things like pozole and tamales for the holidays and while those foods can taste good, health experts are reminding everyone not to get carried away with holiday meals

It's small movements that you can do in between the meals and just for short intervals that health experts say are the best and most effective with staying active over the holiday season.

While the prep for some of the bigger holidays like Christmas is over, the many traditional foods we eat are still going to be in rotation as you try to finish any leftovers.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Primary Care Sports Dr. Evan Perez says that making small changes during the holidays can keep you closer to achieving those New Year's resolutions.

"It can be as simple as jumping jacks and pushups, everybody is different to where they are with underlying conditions like arthritis, but any of those things just walking around, walking around the neighborhood, and doing laundry, those five or 10 squats add up over time," Perez said.

But doctors say you don't have to cut out your favorite foods, just eat them in moderation.

As people prepare for the new year and keeping their fitness goals, doing small exercises at home can help you get close to achieving them.