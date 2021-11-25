UTRGV professor weighs in on Texas grid, possible severe winter weather

A Valley engineering professor is saying be prepared for the winter following a newly released report by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

The new report shows the Texas grid can't handle four out of five extreme possible weather conditions the state could face.

RELATED: Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show

"The extreme conditions do indeed become a possibility again, so it is a matter of luck," UTRGV College of Engineering Founding Dean and Professor Alex Domijan said. "You can look at those weather scenarios sometimes days in advance to be able to harden the system."

Even though the new ERCOT report says more power plants have been weatherized, Domijan says the Valley is still vulnerable.

"The valley is a floodplain," Domijan said. "Water does not drain very well. It is prone to severe weather events that come through."

As the weather gets colder, experts say residents should stock up on water and essentials needed to keep warm.

Watch the video above for the full story.