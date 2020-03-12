UTRGV spring break extended by one week due to coronavirus

EDINBURG – University of Texas Rio Grande Valley officials announced it will be extending spring break by one week. Classes will resume online only starting March 23.

President Guy Bailey listed efforts the university will take to ease the impact for its students and staff. He says a new end-of-semester date will be shared later and final exams will be rescheduled.

Students who are already enrolled in online courses will also be returning to their studies March 23, according to Bailey. Anyone registered in any accelerated online programs will not be affected.

Officials are urging students who do not have access to a computer are asked to contact their instructor.

At the moment, employees are to report to their duties as normal until further notice. As for student employees, the university will release details later.

According to Bailey, all university events will be cancelled until further notice. Small events might be an exception. So far, the spring commencement date has not been affected.

University students and staff can stay up-to-date by visiting UTRGV's coronavirus webpage. View the university president's full statement here.