UTRGV Sweeps Northern Colorado

EDINBURG – Graduate student Conner Dotson took a perfect game into the fifth and finished with a one-hit shutout to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team to a 10-0 victory by virtue of the 10-run rule over the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday, completing the three-game sweep at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Dotson retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing UNC’s (5-18, 2-4 WAC) lone hit, a single by Jake Gitter. During the next at-bat, though, Gitter tried to steal second and junior Conrado Diaz threw him out. The only other baserunners came with one out in the sixth when Quinn Ayers struck out but reached on a wild pitch and Lucas Allen walked.

Dotson finished with a season-high nine strikeouts in a career-high seven innings.

Junior Christian Sepulveda gave UTRGV (18-10, 4-2 WAC) all the offense it needed with his second home run of the season in the third off Brennen Laufenberger (0-3).

Sepulveda drove-in UTRGV’s next run an inning later by grounding into a fielder’s choice. Freshman Jacob Flores followed with a bases-loaded walk to make the score 3-0.

UTRGV scored four runs in the fifth on a groundball by junior Tyler Torres, a sacrifice fly by junior Elijah Alexander, and singles by Flores and sophomore Jacob Hirsh.

UTRGV added three more in the sixth on an Alexander single and a Sepulveda two-run single.

Sepulveda finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a career-high four RBI. Alexander went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

UTRGV is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. during the first of three against Chicago State at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.