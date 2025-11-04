UTRGV to create new center that focuses research on memory, aging

Research on memory decline is leading to a new center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for memory and aging.

The center will soon provide expanded research, treatment and care for the thousands of people diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's in the Valley.

UT Health RGV Institute of Neuroscience is home to cutting edge research on memory decline and Dr. Gladys Maestre is leading the charge in this fight.

"We're seeing that Hispanics tend to have Alzheimer's disease at an earlier stage, around 60, 60 to 65," Maestre said.

For years, she's studied dementia and Alzheimer's in the Valley. She describes the situation as a crisis.

About 10 percent of people over 65 have Alzheimer's or dementia across the country. In Texas, about half a million people have the disease, that's about 12 percent.

In the Valley, cases hover around 23 percent.

Maestre wants to help people, like Donna and David Johonnett. They're Winter Texans who moved to the Valley in 2020. They've been married for 52 years.

David says he started noticing changes in Donna in 2017.

"Difficult some days for my wife to find the right words to describe something, to retell a story," David said.

He knew she needed help.

So they came to Dr. Maestre's clinic in April, going on this journey together.

"We did the testing, MRI, blood work all that," David said.

Experts can't pinpoint why the numbers are so high in the Valley, but they are looking at genetic factors and health related issues.

"High blood pressure, diabetes, hearing loss," Maestre said. "Our lifestyle is not good for the brain, like high cholesterol, not doing physical exercise."

Plus, there are environmental concerns.

"Exposure to metals, pesticides, contamination of water," Maestre said.

The good news, there are steps that can be taken to delay and prevent memory loss. Simple lifestyle changes like regular exercise, healthy diet and sleep can make a big difference.

"If we can manage them, we will prevent 40 percent of Alzheimer's disease," Maestre said.

Maestre's research also includes a simple blood test that people can get at their family doctor's office.

"We have a blood test that's able to predict if the person is going to develop Alzheimer's disease, even before the memory problems arise, even 20 years before," Maestre said.

Based on the results, patients are put on a treatment and prevention plan.

UTRGV is also recognizing the need to do more, prioritizing research in memory decline. They're taking steps to create a new center for memory and aging.

"The university is very supportive, all the deans are. They want their school, their college to be part of this initiative," Maestre said.

They're also reaching out to the community for help. Maestre has invited the Johonnetts to be a part of their community advisory board.

"I just hope if we tell our story, it might make a difference for someone else. They need to see there's hope," David said.

Hope, Maestre believes the research being done will not only bring hope, but someday it'll help find a cure.

Anyone can be a part of the research. Those who would like to participate in Maestre's study, or would like to help a family member or loved one, can email the institute at memory@utrgv.edu.

Funding for research on Alzheimer's and dementia is on the November ballot. If approved, Proposition 14 would make $3 billion available for research across the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.