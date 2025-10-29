UTRGV women's soccer set to close the regular season at home against Lamar

The UTRGV women's soccer team still has a shot at making it into the Southland Conference tournament.

The Vaqueros need a win over Lamar in their regular season finale this Thursday and at least a scoreless draw between Incarnate Word and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

An Islanders win will end UTRGV's aspiration of entering the conference tournament for the second year in a row.

Acting head coach Audra Larson emphasized setting the tone early against Lamar as the key factor to getting the result at home.

"I think our expectations are to come out and get a win and end the regular season on a high note," Larson said. "We tied with Lamar last year, so for us we know we can get a win, but once again we need to start the game well. We have to dominate those 10-20 minutes and really set the tone."

Kickoff for the match between UTRGV and Lamar is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Edinburg.