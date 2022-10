VA Adds Online Feature to Easily Access Medical Files

WESLACO – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs added a feature online to make it easier for veterans to access their medical files.

The new addition allows users to download their radiology studies on the My Health Vet Portal section of the website.

This means veterans can obtain their x-rays, mammograms, MRI’s and CT scans online.

For more information or to use the services, visit the website.