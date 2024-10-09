Valley Baptist Medical Center using new mammogram machine to better detect breast cancer

Many hospitals and health clinics in the Rio Grande Valley offer discounts in October to get more people screened for breast cancer.

Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen is one of those places offering discounts, and now they have a new mammogram imaging machine.

Doctors said the main thing is to keep up with yearly screenings and to get tested if you notice anything off with your breast tissue.

In Texas, over 21,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the Department of State Health Services.

That's why taking initiative to get tested is so important. Breast cancer affects thousands of men and women every year.

That's why Valley Baptist decided to invest $500,000 into a new imaging machine.

Officials said it offers a better 3D scan of the breast, allowing doctors to clearly see the layers of breast tissue.

The new machine was first used at the beginning of this month, and Supervisor Elizabeth Lugo says there is a way to get a discounted visit even if you can't make it in October.

"If you purchase a voucher it's good for six months, you can purchase it today. If you can't come in October, you still have 6 months to come. All the way to April to come to have your mammo," Lugo said.

The discounted prices are only $101 for the 2D scan and $142 for the 3D scan.

If you or anyone you know has noticed any changes in the breast tissue, it is always better to be safe and get it checked.