Valley bikers carry on annual toy drive tradition

Children in Rio Grande City received some early Christmas presents on Sunday.

The gift giving is part of a 33-year-long tradition for a group of motorcycle riders. A tradition that started by McAllen resident Andres Sanchez.

"We started out with about 15 guys, now there's only about six or seven of us left," Sanchez said.

Every year around Christmas, the group takes a motorcycle ride to deliver toys to kids in Rio Grande City.

"Back then, everybody had their own little toy run to McAllen to Harlingen to Weslaco, but nobody had Rio Grande City. So we decided to go to Rio Grande City, it's only about 40 miles away," Sanchez said.

Ever since, bikers from all over the Rio Grande Valley have joined in on the tradition. This year, more than 50 riders were involved.

Each biker brings a toy with them, and additional toys were bought with about $400 that were raised through a raffle.

But it wasn't just little kids who received some gifts, the bikers delivered goodies to the elderly at Starr County Nursing and Transitional Care.

Sanchez hopes more bikers help carry on the annual toy ride tradition each Christmas season for as long as they can.

