Valley citrus growers optimistic for this year’s harvest

Citrus season is officially underway in the Rio Grande Valley, and officials say things are looking up.

The entirety of Texas' commercial citrus industry is in the Valley with hundreds of growers.

Michael Flowers of Lone Star Citrus is one of them.

“[We’re] getting ready for the busiest time,” Flowers said. “In the grand scheme of the season, we're at the very beginning."

While the season looks to be better than last year’s, Flowers says the industry is still recovering from the 2021 freeze that damaged citrus trees.

Getting back to 100% recovery would mean harvesting 60 million pounds of citrus, Flowers said. This year, he projects the season will harvest 48 million pounds of citrus.

Texas Citrus Mutual President Dale Murden says the entire citrus industry is still fighting back, adding that any boost to the citrus industry is a boost to the economy.

“The valley's citrus industry is responsible for about half a billion dollars yearly across the United States," Flowers said.

Peak grapefruit season starts in November and runs through March.

Watch the video above for the full story.