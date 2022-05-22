Valley competitive gaming on the rise

MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was held at Science Academy in Mercedes tonight.

It's called the 956 E-sports Spring Finals.

Programs at close to a dozen valley high schools competed across a number of today's popular games.

Our own Brandon Benitez visited one of this weekend's participating schools earlier this week.

Click on the video above for more on the rise of competitive gaming in the RGV.