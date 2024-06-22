Valley counties and cities issue disaster declarations following Tropical Storm Alberto

The counties of Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy are under local disaster declarations linked to Tropical Storm Alberto.

Cameron and Hidalgo counties issued their declarations on Thursday, and Willacy County and the city of Palmview issued their declarations on Friday.

The declarations allow those areas access to state recovery funds if they need it.

All three counties were already included in a disaster declaration Gov. Greg Abbott made on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall.

A total of 51 counties in the path of Alberto were included in the governor’s declaration.

Residents can report property damage caused by the tropical storm conditions online.