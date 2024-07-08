Valley experts advise holding onto hurricane storage supplies

In Cameron County alone, residents picked up more than 35,000 sandbags.

While they didn't need them this time, experts say to hold on to storm supplies now so you won't have to run out and get them again next time.

For both plywood and sandbags, keep them in a dry place and out of direct sunlight. If they are wet, make sure you dry them out before putting them away.

"Once they're wet, you can leave them outside to let them dry a couple of days, turn it over to let it dry, and then bring it back inside or somewhere where it's covered so it's not in direct sunlight. You want to make sure that they last as long as they can, that way you have something in case a storm does happen," Cameron County Emergency Management Operations Section Chief Juan Martinez said.

For those who stocked up on water or snacks, keep anything that has a long shelf life for the next potential storm.

It's only one month into hurricane season, and it doesn't end until November 30.

Watch the video above for the full story.