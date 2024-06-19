Valley farmers harvesting crops before storm hits

Farmers across the Rio Grande Valley have been praying for rain. Now, farmers are racing against the clock to save their crops ahead of an expected downpour.

“Right now, we're harvesting our corn and just trying to get as much out as we can before the rain hits later,” Willacy County farmer Travis Johnson said.

The rain is coming amid drought and waning water availability, but Johnson said what's to come might be too much of a good thing.

“As farmers, sometimes we can be picky about our rains but, during harvest, we don't want the rain because it can affect how quickly we can get the crop out.” Johnson said.

The corn is ready, but Johnson is concerned how his other crops, like cotton, are going to hold up.

“Most of us are hoping for two to three inches of rain, not 10 or 12,” Johnson said.

