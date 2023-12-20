Valley first responders attend extraction training in Palmview

First responders from across the upper Rio Grande Valley attend a second annual rescue scenario in Palmview.

"If we're making mistakes, we want to make those mistakes here," Roman Garcia from Iron Shark Tow and Transport said.

Fighters from Peñitas, Sullivan City, La Joya and San Isidro are learning first hand how to use the jaws of life to extract individuals trapped in cars, trucks, and even school buses.

"A lot of agencies here are volunteers, so they don't have this opportunity to take these trainings, that's the reason we want them to be part of it," Palmview Fire Department Captain Pedro Venecia said.

For many, it's the first time and possibly the only time they use this type of equipment, unless it's in a real life situation.

"They're learning how it's supposed to feel when they're cutting into those vehicles and things like that, that way, they know when they're out there, they're doing this right," Anita Garcia from Iron Shark Tow and Transport said.