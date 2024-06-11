Valley health authorities urge residents to be safe outdoors in the heat

The summer fun in the sun is officially underway, but Rio Grande Valley health experts want everyone to stay safe as they spend more time outdoors.

Health experts say before heading outdoors, make sure to be prepared.

They recommend wearing sunscreen, loose clothing and drink enough water. Another tip is to check the weather before heading out for an activity.

High humidity can make it feel hotter than what the temperature actually is and can dehydrate people faster.

"Days of high humidity which, hello, down here is every day, then those are absolutely more dangerous. So if the temperature is 104, that's an extra beware," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Melendez says to avoid being outside during the peak hours, which is around 3 p.m. till 6 p.m.

If you are doing any strenuous activities, make sure to restore the electrolytes lost with sports drinks.

Melendez says there are signs to look out for if you've been in the sun for too long such as skin turning red, heart rate going up and if you stop sweating.

As a reminder, if you want to exercise this summer, make sure to do it in the early morning hours or late in the evening.