Valley health experts warn of mosquito-borne illnesses

Mosquito testing results in Hidalgo County are in, and all tests came back negative for mosquito borne diseases.

Health authorities want people to be proactive at their homes in removing water and trimming the yard to limit mosquito growth.

Across the state of Texas, there have been seasonal increases in mosquito borne illness in humans.

In four weeks, West Nile cases went from 1 to 12, Dengue cases went from 3 to 18 and Chikungunya cases went from 0 to 2.

Authorities in Pharr said they are focusing on educating people on maintaining their homes and putting larvicide in standing water.

They say they are focusing less on spraying for mosquitoes.

"Spraying is the least effective way of dealing with mosquito abatement. The best way is to prevent," Pharr Public Health Director Dr. Cynthia Gutierrez said. "To make sure that at home, we have the grass mowed all the time. That we do not have any containers that can accumulate water that can lead to mosquito breeding."

The city, the county and other municipalities continue trapping and testing mosquitoes through state labs to see which species are here and potentially which diseases they carry.