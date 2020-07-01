x

Valley health officials host forum to discuss coronavirus surge

3 hours 36 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 July 01, 2020 11:37 AM July 01, 2020 in News - Local

Rio Grande Valley health officials held a forum on Wednesday to discuss the surge of coronavirus cases.

Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, Dr. John Krouse, explained the surge comes from a “failure of people not taking personal responsibility from keeping themselves and others safe.”

Krouse explained people who test negative should continue to practice social distancing.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days