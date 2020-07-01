Valley health officials host forum to discuss coronavirus surge
Rio Grande Valley health officials held a forum on Wednesday to discuss the surge of coronavirus cases.
Dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine, Dr. John Krouse, explained the surge comes from a “failure of people not taking personal responsibility from keeping themselves and others safe.”
Krouse explained people who test negative should continue to practice social distancing.
For more information watch the video above.
