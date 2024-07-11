Valley Home Depot employees make relief kits for Tropical Storm Beryl victims
500 relief kits will soon head to Houston for those impacted by Tropical Storm Beryl.
The kits were put together by Home Depot employees across the Rio Grande Valley. They include cleaning supplies, a bucket, masks and gloves.
40 employees volunteered their time to put the kits together on Thursday morning in Pharr.
"It comes from the heart, right. This is what Home Depot is, it's about helping each other out, this group of associates. At a moment's notice, we were able to bring these things together, and it's about giving back," Home Depot District Manager Roy Sendejo said.
The kits are headed to Houston and will be distributed by a non-profit.
