Valley hospitals take extra precautions caring for pregnant women during pandemic

EDINBURG – There’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19 and pregnancy.

South Texas Health Systems professionals are taking steps to ensure the safety of expected mothers and their babies.

“Pregnant persons are a little bit higher risk than the normal population just because their immune system is suppressed, but they haven't seen a lot of cases,” explained Dr. Giannina Guardia, OBGYN chair at Edinburg Regional Hospital.

It’s not only expecting mothers who have to be careful. Newborns don’t have an immune system for the first three months.

Watch the video above for the full report.