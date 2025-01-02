Valley hospitals welcome first babies of 2025

Pictured from left to right: Baby Aubrielle, baby Dallas and baby Jacob.

Three Rio Grande Valley hospitals welcomed the first babies of the New Year.

The first baby was born at South Texas Health System in McAllen.

Baby Aubrielle Adelynn Muniz arrived into the world at 12:05 a.m., making her the first of the three newborns for 2025. She was born to parents Daniela Abigail Lopez and Isaac Muniz and came in weighing at 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

According to STHS, not only is baby Aubrielle the first baby of the year, but she's also the first baby for the Muniz family.

The second baby of the New Year was born at DHR Health Women's Hospital.

Baby Dallas Anthony Legate arrived at 12:10 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches. He was born to parents Kalea and Austin Legate.

DHR Health presented the family with a traditional gift basket filled with baby essentials, celebratory items and a gift card.

The final baby of the New Year was born at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Baby Jacob M. Macias II was born at 4:27 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 5.7 ounces and measured at 19 3/4 inches long. He was born to parents Ashley Ramirez and Jacob M. Macias.