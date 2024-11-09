Valley immigration attorney speaks on legal status of migrants married to U.S. citizens

Migrants who are in the country illegally and married to American citizens may not see the relief they were expecting.

On Thursday night, a federal judge tossed out an executive order from President Joe Biden. It would have provided legal status for up to 800,000 undocumented spouses of United States citizens.

It also allowed them to work legally in the country as they went through the citizenship process.

McAllen immigration attorney Carlos Garcia says migrants would have to apply to get their green card outside the U.S.; a process that could take years.

"The wait time depends on the country, but it's usually a six-year process from beginning to end," Garcia said. "People who came into the country unlawfully are, for the most part, not eligible to get their lawful permanent residence here in the United States without having to go to their home country."

The Biden Administration can appeal the federal court's decision.