Valley law enforcement reminding the public the dangers of spiked drinks

There is a risk of overindulgence during the holiday season, especially when it comes to alcohol.

This time of year there are more parties, family get-togethers, and work functions. This can open the door to becoming a victim of getting your drink spiked.

Studies show that 50 percent of women have had their food or drink spiked while at a restaurant or bar, usually by a stranger trying to take advantage of them.

Another study shows that 42 percent of men have been drugged by a friend or someone they know.

Police are warning the public about the dangers of spiked drinks ahead of the end of the year festivities.

Currently, Rio Grande Valley law enforcement has not seen a rise in these types of cases, but residents are being reminded to stay vigilant.

Colorless, scentless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, GHB and Ketamine are commonly used to leave victims disoriented, confused and even paralyzed.

This creates a dangerous situation, leaving the potential victim vulnerable.

A Valley bar discussed some of the protocols they have in place to keep customers safe.

"Whenever a female, or even a man in given circumstance, feels endangered, they go to the bar and ask a server for the Angel Shot, which indicates to us, they're feeling some type of way, whatever that may be, not leaving them alone, following them or feel some kind of danger," Suerte Bar and Grill manager Jaime Gomez said.

A few more tips to keep yourself and your friends safe while out at the bars during the holiday season include using the buddy system. Police recommend going out with a friend and not alone.

Also, never accept a drink from a stranger, watch your drink at all times or take it with you, get help immediately if you start to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.

You should also test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Finally, watch out for anyone who appears to be in distress or is wandering alone late at night.

If you or a friend feel they have been a victim of their drink being spiked, you're urged to contact police.