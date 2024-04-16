Valley Made, Local Strong: Jay’s Complete Automotive
MCALLEN — A McAllen mom and pop auto shop hasn’t pumped the brakes on service during the pandemic.
For more than 30 years, Jay’s Complete Automotive has been taking care of Rio Grande Valley residents’ needs with anything from oil changes to suspensions.
Jason Villarreal, manager at the shop, says once the pandemic started, they decided to roll with the punches and keep their doors open. They implemented disinfecting protocols for the safety of their customers and employees.
The auto shop is located at 1005 East Business 83 in McAllen. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full Valley Made, Local Strong story.
