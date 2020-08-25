Valley Made, Local Strong: Our Secret Consignment Store

A family consignment store in McAllen adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic by going curbside.

Anna Hernadez, the co-owner of Our Secret Consignment Store, said during this time keeping their customers safe is their main concern.

“We want to make sure that we do our part in flattening the curve," Hernandez said. "As much as it’s hurting us, but we’ve always said lives over business any time.”

