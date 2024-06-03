Valley mayors travel to Washington as President Biden signs executive order on immigration

Two Rio Grande Valley mayors are in Washington, D.C. where they will visit the White House for an announcement on immigration.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen left for his flight around 7 a.m. Monday and Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza will be joining him.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos was also invited, but couldn't attend due to scheduling conflicts.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on immigration.

According to a CNN source, the executive order would put a limit on the number of people allowed to cross illegally and seek asylum. Anyone who crosses the border after that number is met would be turned away.

The CNN source with information on the decision says children would be exempt from the rule.

Those turned away would either go back to Mexico or back to their home countries.

Brownsville is one of the Valley cities that continue to see migrants crossing illegally.

Brownsville mayor pro tem says numbers have dropped since earlier this year, but that could be related to the hot weather.

In April, U.S. Border Patrol data shows 8,800 migrants were stopped in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

In Texas, El Paso saw the most encounters at more than 30,000, and in the U.S. San Diego, agents stopped more than 37,000 migrants.

