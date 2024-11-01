Valley Metro offering free rides to polling locations

Valley Metro is offering free rides to the polls.

The rides will be offered Friday and on Election Day. Voters just need to present one of the seven forms of ID required to vote.

Once you hop on the bus, tell the driver you're going to go vote, and they will let you on for free. Bus drivers may not be able to drop you off directly at a polling location, but they can get you close.

Buses start hitting the road at 6 a.m. and they stop running at 7 p.m.