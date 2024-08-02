Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
PARIS, France -- Valley native Cathryn Carranza is taking part in the Paris Olympics as an athletic trainer for Team USA Skateboarding.
The Weslaco High alum earned the opportunity through her work with Texas Children's Hospital, as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached out searching for new medical staff. Carranza was chosen and has been with Team USA Skateboarding for more than a year.
For more on Carranza's story, watch the video above.
