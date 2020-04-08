Valley official reminds Easter public gatherings are prohibited

EDINBURG – Churches remain closed and stay-at-home orders remain in effect in all four Rio Grande Valley counties.

Hidalgo County Spokesperson Carlos Sanchez warned families against holding family gatherings for Easter.

“Judge Cortez has consistently emphasized that he is aware of the hardships these orders pose, but he is convinced based on discussions with numerous health experts that this will help save lives and it will help slow the rate of infection locally,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez also stressed the importance of social distancing to prevent more infections.

Anyone caught violating emergency orders are subject to fines and jail time.