Valley organization concerned over impact of second SpaceX launch

A representative with a Rio Grande Valley organization said they’re calling for more transparency from local officials on the recent SpaceX launch.

On Saturday, SpaceX completed their second integrated test flight from their Boca Chica location.

“My entire apartment started to shake,” Rebekah Hinojosa of Another Gulf Is Possible Collaborative said. “I’ve just been hearing a lot of people feel really disoriented and upset."

Shortly after Saturday’s launch, Another Gulf is Possible Collaborative joined other Valley nonprofits in releasing a joint statement condemning the launch.

“We want to see an economy that keeps our wildlife thriving, and our communities healthy and safe,” Hinojosa said.

The launch was deemed a success since the booster was able to separate from the rocket.

However, that booster exploded before the Starship rocket could make a full lap around Earth and splash down near Hawaii.