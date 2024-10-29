Valley police departments reminding the public of trick-or-treating safety tips

Spooky ghosts, goblins and skeletons will roam neighborhoods across the Rio Grande Valley this week as thousands of families celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating.

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes says parents should always walk with their kids, and carry a flashlight or wear reflective gear if they're out at night.

“At that time there is going to be a lot of vehicle traffic, there are going to be parents dropping off their kids — the drivers might be distracted by dropping off their kids,” Sifuentes said.

Sifuentes added that parents should check the candy kids are getting.

“You don't want to eat an open candy, you don't know where it has been,” Sifuentes said. “Other than that we are hoping whoever is giving the candy out they aren't doing any pranks."

The Alamo and San Juan police departments are adding extra patrols during Halloween.

Valley law enforcement agencies will also be checking in with registered sex offenders to ensure they’re not participating in trick-or-treating.

Watch the video above for the full story.