Valley representatives react to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Political leaders across the Rio Grande Valley react to President Joe Biden announcing he is stepping down from the 2024 presidential race.

President Biden made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. He also announced his endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Congressman Henry Cuellar

I would like to thank President Biden for his leadership.

His presidency has seen the passage of key legislation that has boosted our economy, modernized our infrastructure, and offered much-needed support to our veterans.

I look forward to supporting the next Democratic nominee for President.

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

This scandal epitomizes everything that is wrong with Washington. President Biden's cognitive decline did not happen overnight. It is obvious that power-hungry D.C. insiders waited until the primary process was over to handpick a replacement in their desperation to stop President Trump. This maneuver raises deeply troubling questions. If President Biden is unfit to stand for an election that is only four months away, how is he fit to remain in office now? Who, exactly, is running the federal government? The American people deserve answers. Whether their new nominee is Kamala Harris or someone else, voters will hold them accountable for this corrupt administration's failed agenda that has led to record inflation, an unprecedented border crisis, and rising crime. If you are tired of these political games, I invite you to join me in supporting President Trump.

Starr County Democratic Chair Jessica Vera

All I can say is I wish the best for President Biden, and thank him for his service. I'm proud of the Democratic Party and their willingness to put egos aside to do what is best for the people of this country. In God, we trust to give us the best candidate to elect as a new Democratic president.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

Under President Joe Biden, we invested billions of dollars in South Texas schools and infrastructure, lowered the cost of prescription drugs and insulin, and triumphed over a global pandemic to improve people’s lives. He clearly restored dignity and respect to the White House.

I am immensely grateful for his decades of service to our country. Democrats must come together to build on our achievements over the last four years and protect all that we hold dear.