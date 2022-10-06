Valley resident reacts to latest DACA ruling

A former DACA recipient in the Valley is reacting to Wednesday night’s ruling from a federal appeals court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a lower court to review the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The ruling will not affect those who are already in the program, but it will block new people from trying to apply.

"We know that DACA’s not permanent," said Abraham Diaz, a social services provider with LUPE. “We know that DACA is a Band-Aid and what we really need is a permanent solution."

Diaz, a former DACA recipient, became a permanent resident in 2018 after he married his wife, who is a U.S. citizen.

Diaz believes that the permanent solution to DACA's legal trouble is for Congress to put forward a pathway to citizenship.

"If they have the intention to make our country safer, if they want to bring people out of the shadows, increase our economy — what they need to do is put legislation forward so that this can pass and so that we're not stuck in limbo with lawsuits and waiting on decisions from the federal government," Diaz said.

In a statement, President Biden called the ruling the latest effort by Republicans to strip DACA recipients of their protections.

"Putting them in limbo with this decision just creates more chaos that we don't need," Diaz said. "Just getting out of a severe and horrible pandemic and now being threatened with the future holding so much uncertainty. Taking away their authorization to work. Their driver's license, their social security. All of this is going to create more chaos into the community."

Diaz is calling on politicians to act.