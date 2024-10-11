Valley residents donate supplies for hurricane relief in Florida

A load of supplies are on the way from South Padre Island to Florida.

They were donated by Rio Grande Valley residents to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton. Donated items included water, canned food and hygiene products.

SPI resident Travis Kayser is the one leading this effort. He has family in Florida.

Kayser said he plans to set up a safe area on his aunt's property to help the people in the area recover from the massive storm.

"I am going to be cooking, we are going to have a movie projector, my Starlink system, we will be providing communications for at least that area," Kayser said.

On Sunday, 5x5 Brewing Company will be hosting a supply drive to also help people in Florida. It's going to be held at their Mission location on Bryan Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested can donate items such as water, non-perishable food items, medical, emergency and cleaning supplies.