Valley residents warned of travel advisory issued for Tamaulipas

A travel warning has been issued for Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The United States consulate has warned against traveling through that area by bus.

A former FBI agent says this warning by the feds will get the attention of criminals across the border.

"They don't want this scandal, they don't want this attention, because they already know that this harms the organization, fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, they want to reduce this," Security expert and former FBI agent Arturo Fontes said.

For anyone that does need to travel to Tamaulipas, security experts recommend traveling during the day and not doing anything to draw attention to yourself.

Right now, the state department has Tamaulipas at a level 4 on their travel advisory scale; that's the highest possible warning level.