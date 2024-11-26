Valley residents with diabetes advised on managing disease during Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, those diagnosed with diabetes are reminded to eat in moderation.

Brownsville resident Humberto Botti was told he has diabetes a few years ago. Now he's taking the popular drug Ozempic to keep it under control.

"If you look in my fridge, you'll see a lot more green than junk food," Botti said.

Since taking control of his diabetes, he's learned taking medications, like Ozempic, isn't the only thing he has to do to stay healthy.

"I learned to control my food portions and exercise," Botti said.

Many people who are also taking Ozempic are doing so to lose weight, but it is no silver bullet. Even if the person isn't diabetic, the recommendations of controlling food portions, eating nutrient rich foods and exercising stay the same.

"Get focused on eating more of your protein, going towards your veggies and then having your carbs towards the end," Registered Dietician Ana D'Escrivan said.

Health experts say while medications like Ozempic increase the likelihood of eating less and losing weight, eating large portions can make someone sick.

Stopping the medication completely could cause a person to regain the weight they lost.

Another recommendation, don't skip any meals and have a lighter breakfast or lunch.