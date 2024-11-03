Valley shrimping companies looking for a way out

Rio Grande Valley shrimpers say they're ready to sell off their fleets.

For years, they've faced big losses, and they're still waiting for help.

At the Port of Brownsville, the dock owned by Reyes Trawlers Inc. is one of the few shrimping companies still running most of its boats.

The shrimping industry has faced several years of high fuel prices, problems getting worker visas and competition from cheap imports.

For many, it's time to get out of the business.

"I am almost 73 years old, been doing this since I was 17 years old, and yes I would like to get out today. There's no profit anymore. I'm just here just because, I'm losing money. For the last three years I've lost money," Reyes Trawlers Inc. owner Carlton Reyes said.

Reyes is running five out of six vessels, while many other shrimpers have their fleet docked and unable to work.

"Just about everyone in this harbor and the Port Isabel harbor would sell today, given an opportunity to sell for a decent price. And some of us will dump them for just about anything, which is where I'm at today, buddy. You make me an offer, you can take all six of them," Reyes said.

The Texas Shrimp Association is working on several ideas to get relief, asking Congress, Texas and federal agencies for help.

The shrimpers met last week at a public meeting. They shared ideas like raising tariffs on imports and subsidies for American shrimpers, giving shrimpers the same legal protections as farmers and taking a tougher stance on imports when they're inspected.

The association says one percent of imported shrimp is inspected when it reaches the United States.

"We would like for them to consider some kind of economic recovery assistance. Also, consider sponsoring studies, economic analysis studies, supply chain studies, to help analyze and see where the industry is," Texas Shrimp Association Maria Barrera-Jaross said.

Right now the industry is struggling and many are trying to get out.