Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers

Small businesses in the Valley saved the day Thursday for a lot of last-minute grocery shoppers.

Beef and pork flew off the shelves faster than turkeys at Junior's in Pharr.

Shoppers in Pharr were getting meats of all cuts.

"On Thanksgiving, usually the Cowboys play," Junior's store manager Linda Hernandez said.

Hernandez said people who stopped by her store bought ingredients for the grill instead of Thanksgiving essentials.

Hernandez says it's been easier to stock the shelves this year.

"I know a lot of people do last minute shopping," Hernandez said.

Rebeca Salazar Gonzalez was one of those who picked up a few last-minute things to make dinner for her six adults kids and their families.

"We get together for Thanksgiving every year," Salazar Gonzalez said.

Those who bought their entire Thanksgiving meal this year knows it was more expensive— around $11 to be exact.

"Things have calmed down a bit compared to last year," Salazar Gonzalez said.