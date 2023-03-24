Valley social workers recognized for accomplishments during the pandemic

UTRGV recognized social workers in the Valley as part of a Thursday ceremony in honor of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at the event said the pandemic caused a strain on people's mental health, and social workers helped the community get the necessary resources to face many problems.

“It’s more of a celebration, we celebrate and recognize their work,” UTRGV School of Social Work faculty Member Astrid Gandaria said.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said there’s a huge need for more social workers in the county.

“We have a large percentage of our population that are in poverty, and people in poverty need a lot of help because their access to certain services are just not there,” Cortez said.

According to the university, the valley needs more social workers who know how to speak Spanish, and understand the local culture.