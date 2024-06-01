Valley softball teams advancing to state championship

History is being made after the Weslaco High Lady Panthers and the Harlingen South Lady Hawks became the first softball teams in the Rio Grande Valley to advance to the UIL Softball State Championship.

Weslaco defeated the Denton Guyer Wildcats in the class 6A state semifinal on Friday with a score of 5-3. Earlier that day, Harlingen South defeated the Aledo Ladycats team 1-0.

The championship continues on Saturday, as Harlingen South faces the Melissa Cardinals in the 5A final at 1 p.m.

Weslaco faces Waco Midway at 4 p.m. for the 6A final.

Check out reactions from the team after winning on Friday below.