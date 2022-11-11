Valley Teacher Writes Book On Alton Bus Crash

ALTON - It's been 30 years since 21 students lost their lives in a bus crash in Alton.

On September 21, 1989, a school bus collided with a Dr. Pepper delivery truck on 5 mile line and Bryan road.

The bus fell into a caliche pit with about 10 feet of water.

One valley teacher is commemorating that historic day to make sure the memory of the 21 lives lost, goes on.

