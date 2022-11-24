Valley veteran receives free home repairs

Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family.

Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof.

The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster grant through the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency fully covered the repairs.

"I feel great that they help me when I needed the most,” Flores said. “I know I can sleep better now."

Flores' home was damaged during a major flood in 2019.

“We did everything we could to get his home right back to where it was,” HCCSA Executive Director Jaime Longoria said. “He's got a brand-new roof, and he's going to enjoy it for the rest of his life."

Those whose homes were impacted by flood damage in 2018 and 2019 can apply for assistance online.